A former president of discount retailer Don Quijote Holdings Co., now known as Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp., was arrested Thursday by prosecutors for alleged involvement in insider trading in 2018.

Tokyo prosecutors suspect Koji Ohara, 57, illegally advised a male acquaintance to purchase Don Quijote shares prior to the announcement of a takeover bid for the company by FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co. in violation of the Financial Instruments and Exchange law.

Don Quijote shares jumped from the ¥5,000 level to the upper ¥6,000 level after FamilyMart Uny Holdings, now FamilyMart Co., announced on Oct. 11, 2018, that it would make Don Quijote an affiliate.

The acquaintance traded stocks prior to the announcement and is believed to have gained substantial profits from the tip-off, according to sources familiar with the matter.