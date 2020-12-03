A rare nine-tentacled octopus was recently discovered off the coast of northeastern Japan, and those curious about the unusual creature are now able to see it on display at the a local nature center.

The octopus, which has an extra tentacle emerging midway from one of its eight other tentacles, was found in Shizugawa Bay in the town of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, on Nov. 13.

"(This octopus) is a phenomenon demonstrating the diversity of nature. I hope it becomes an opportunity for people to learn about the abundant mysteries of the ocean," said Takuzo Abe, a researcher at Minamisanriku Nature Center, where the octopus is currently on display.

According to the 46-year-old, octopuses generally have the ability to regenerate tentacles that are cut off, and this one likely added another in the process of closing a wound on its tentacle.

The nine-tentacled creature was caught by a local fisherman who contacted the center after he noticed it had an unusual number of tentacle as it was being boiled.

The octopus was preserved in alcohol and put on display at the center.