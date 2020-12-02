Consumer confidence in Japan improved for the third consecutive month in November, though at a slower pace than the previous two months, government data showed Wednesday.

A spike in coronavirus cases dampened sentiment, although the government’s Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign produced favorable results.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index, which gauges people’s outlook for living conditions over the next six months, rose 0.1 point month on month to 33.7, the Cabinet Office said.

The index gained 3.4 points in September and 0.9 point in October. The data covered households of two or more members.

The Cabinet Office kept its assessment unchanged, saying that consumer confidence “remains bearish, but continues to show signs of picking up.”

The government will closely watch the impact of rising coronavirus cases, a Cabinet Office official said.

Of the four component indicators, overall livelihood and income growth improved, while employment worsened. The indicator on willingness to buy durable goods remained unchanged.