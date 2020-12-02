Hong Kong – Leading Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong was jailed alongside two other young activists, including Agnes Chow, on Wednesday for leading an illegal rally outside the city’s police headquarters during last year’s huge democracy protests.
Wong was sentenced to 13.5 months in jail while his colleagues Chow and Ivan Lam got 10 months and seven months, respectively, an AFP reporter inside the court said.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.