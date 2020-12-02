Tokyo confirmed 500 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, surging from 372 a day earlier, amid a rise in the number of infections nationwide.

The number of severe COVID-19 infections fell for the second straight day, down three from the previous day to 59. The number of new deaths was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

The latest daily total came after the capital saw a monthly record 9,857 cases in November. The daily figure was down from a record 570 new cases logged Friday and was based on 1,431 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, those in their 20s had the highest number at 125, followed by those in their 30s at 81 and people in their 40s at 75. Infections among those 65 or older totaled 88.

Wednesday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 41,811.

On Nov. 19, the metropolitan government raised its virus alert to the highest of four levels. And on Saturday, it began requesting restaurants and other establishments serving alcohol to shorten business hours by closing at 10 p.m. as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the daily number of coronavirus-linked deaths in Japan hit a record high of 41, while 2,030 new cases of the virus were confirmed nationwide. The number of severely ill patients nationwide rose by 21 from the previous day to 493, hitting a record high for the ninth successive day, according to the health ministry.

