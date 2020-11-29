Monday
- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for October. In September, industrial output rose 4% from the previous month for the fourth straight month of increase due to the auto sector's continued recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- Japan and China to resume reciprocal business trips.
- Crown Prince Akishino to turn 55. His birthday comes after he was declared the first in line to the chrysanthemum throne earlier this month. Observers are paying attention to whether he will indicate approval for his daughter Princess Mako's strong resolve to marry commoner Kei Komuro, which has been postponed without a set date.
Tuesday
- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for October.
- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job-seekers for October.
- Finance Ministry to release statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for July-September period.
- Princess Aiko, daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, to turn 19.
- Japan's top buzzwords of 2020 to be announced. Expressions related to the coronavirus pandemic, including "Abenomask," "3Cs" and "self-restraint police," comprised half of the 30 buzzwords nominated.
- Tokyo District Court to hold first hearing in trial of actor Yusuke Iseya, indicted for cannabis possession.
Wednesday
- Cabinet Office to release results of consumer confidence survey for November.
Friday
- 1st anniversary of shooting death of Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who headed an aid group in Afghanistan. Nakamura, who was 73 at the time of his death, had provided medical aid for years near the Afghan border with Pakistan. He and five Afghans were killed when armed men attacked their vehicle in Jalalabad.
Saturday
- Extraordinary Diet session ends.
Sunday
- Japanese space probe Hayabusa2 to return to vicinity of Earth to drop asteroid samples that researchers hope will provide insight into the origin of life. Launched on a rocket in 2014, Hayabusa2 is expected to drop a capsule carrying samples from the 4.6 billion-year-old Ryugu asteroid in the South Australian desert area of Woomera.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.