The hospital bed occupancy rate for coronavirus patients had topped 25% in 15 of the 47 prefectures as of Wednesday, the health ministry has said.
This means that the infection situation in the 15 prefectures has entered the Stage 3 phase, the second-worst level on the four-tier scale gauging the degree of spread of the virus.
In the previous survey as of Nov. 18, the bed occupancy rate stood at 25% or higher in nine prefectures — Hokkaido, Saitama, Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara, Okayama and Okinawa.
Six other prefectures — Tochigi, Gunma, Chiba, Nagano, Shizuoka and Mie — were added to the list in the latest survey.
Hyogo logged the highest rate of 68%, followed by Osaka, at 55%, Hokkaido, at 47%, Saitama, at 44%, Aichi, at 43%, Okinawa, at 42%, and Tokyo, at 40%.
The bed occupancy rate for patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms topped 25% in four prefectures.
The rate stood at 50% in Tokyo, 49% in Osaka, 40% in Okinawa and 29% in Hyogo. Hokkaido’s rate was 10%.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.