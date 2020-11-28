A man died and 11 others were injured after a leisure fishing boat capsized following a collision with a cargo vessel at a port in eastern Japan early Saturday morning, the Japan Coast Guard said.

All 12 people from the fishing vessel were rescued from the sea but five passengers had to be taken to the hospital, including a 46-year-old man from Tokyo who was later confirmed dead, according to the coast guard. The seven others, including the captain and a crew member, suffered minor injuries.

The coast guard received an emergency call around 5:35 a.m. following the incident at Kashima Port in Ibaraki Prefecture. No one onboard the 498-ton freighter was injured, it said.

The fishing boat Fudo Maru No. 5 was hit shortly after it left the port as the cargo vessel was entering, according to the fishery cooperative to which the boat belongs.

"Since visibility was supposed to be good, we are continuing to gather information," a man from the cooperative said.