The town assembly of Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, on Wednesday greenlighted the restart of two old reactors at a local nuclear power plant.

The approval was given at a meeting of all assembly members. Ten of the 13 members, excluding its chair, were in favor of the restart.

The focus is now on Mayor Yutaka Nose, who may announce within the year his decision on whether to approve the restart of the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co.’s Takahama plant.

Kansai Electric completed work on strengthening safety measures for the No. 1 reactor in September. It plans to finish similar work for the No. 2 reactor in April next year.

The company aims to restart both at an early date. Each unit has an output of 826,000 kilowatts.

At the day’s meeting, Takahama’s assembly members were divided. One member noted that the plant is an important facility that supports local employment while another said there is no need to make a hurried decision.

Nose said there were numerous opinions, adding that the approval of the town assembly provides him with the needed information for making a better decision.

Kansai Electric also needs to gain support from the prefecture’s assembly and its governor, Tatsuji Sugimoto, who says he will approve the restart if the company finds a site for the interim storage of spent nuclear fuel by year-end.