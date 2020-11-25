A master brewer at a sake brewery in Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, has been included in this year’s BBC list of 100 influential women released Tuesday.

Miho Imada, the toji (chief brewer) of Imada Sake Brewery, known for its Fukucho-brand sake products, was included in the British broadcaster’s list for her contributions as one of the few female toji in Japan in taking over the art of sake brewing, an area previously known to have barred female participation.

In response to the announcement, Imada said on Twitter that it was “unexpected news.”

“I hope that sake will spread further throughout the world,” she added.

Also among the 100 women chosen this year were Sarah Gilbert, a professor at the University of Oxford who developed a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate, and Sanna Marin, who became the youngest prime minister of Finland last year.