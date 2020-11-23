As the nation’s death toll passed 2,000, Tokyo reported 314 new coronavirus cases Monday amid growing concerns over a nationwide surge in the number of infections.

Monday’s total in the capital came a day after it reported 391 new cases and after Osaka Prefecture confirmed a record 490 infections. Tokyo set a daily high with 539 infections on Saturday.

Of Monday’s total in the capital, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 65, followed by those in their 50s, at 63, and those in their 30s, at 58. Those age 65 or older came to 34.

The figure for Monday was based on 5,364 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally of cases stood at 38,022. The number of seriously ill patients rose by one to 41.

But despite the dip in cases in Tokyo there were signs that the uptrend will likely continue for some time as records continued to be eclipsed in a variety of areas nationwide.

Japan reported more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus for a fifth straight day on Sunday, with senior officials saying the government will try to unveil in the next few days the specifics of how its Go To Travel tourism subsidy program will be suspended in areas with high numbers of infections.

The 2,168 new cases reported on Sunday brings the nation’s cumulative total to 133,731. The death toll now stands at 2,001.

