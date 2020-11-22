Monday
- Labor Thanksgiving Day.
Tuesday
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to make two-day visit to Japan. Wang will hold talks with his counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, to discuss the restart of business travel and major political issues, including tensions surrounding the Senkaku Islands, claimed by China. Wang will be the highest-ranking official from Beijing to visit Japan since late February. He is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Wednesday
- Cabinet Office to release monthly economic report for November.
- 50th anniversary of novelist Yukio Mishima’s ritual suicide after he failed to stage a coup at a Ground Self-Defense Force post in Tokyo.
Thursday
- Prosecutors to make closing arguments in trial of Takahiro Shiraishi at the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court. Shiraishi is charged with murdering, dismembering and storing bodies of nine people in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 2017.
- Japan Exchange Group Inc. CEO Akira Kiyota to hold news conference. Focus is on whether he will say anything new regarding the bourse’s efforts to prevent a recurrence of October’s technical disruption that brought a one-day shutdown of trading.
Friday
- Japanese, South Korean business leaders to hold annual meeting online.
- Naha District Court to hand down ruling on lawsuit filed by Okinawa government demanding halt to landfill work for relocation of U.S. air base within Okinawa Prefecture.
Sunday
- Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to launch H2A rocket from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.