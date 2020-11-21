Tokyo reported a record 539 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the metropolitan government said, the third-straight day over 500.

The number of cases topped 500 for the first time on Thursday, with a single-day record 534.

Of Saturday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 139, followed by those in their 30s, at 102, and those in their 40s, at 105. Those age 60 or older came to 80.

The figure for Saturday was based on 6,962 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally of cases stood at 37,317. The number of seriously ill patients rose by three to 40.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 2,429 cases marking a record daily high for the third straight day. Hokkaido reported 304 new cases, with the daily figure in the northernmost prefecture topping 300 for the first time. Among the daily total were cluster infections at three locations in Sapporo, the prefectural capital, including a hospital.

Daily cases also hit a record high in Osaka Prefecture, with 370, in Yamaguchi Prefecture, with 23, in Iwate Prefecture, at 15, and Oita Prefecture, at 12. In Hyogo Prefecture, more than 50% of hospital beds secured for coronavirus patients had been occupied as of Thursday, the prefectural government said.

As of Friday, the nationwide death toll linked to the virus grew by 14 to 1,982. Of the new fatalities, four were reported in Osaka Prefecture, three each in Hyogo and Saitama prefectures, and two in Hokkaido.

