As many as 87.8% of companies in Japan will not hold year-end or new year drinking parties this winter due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a survey by Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. showed Thursday.

By prefecture, the share was highest in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, at 93.0%.

The survey results indicate Japanese companies’ growing awareness of the need to protect their employees amid a resurgence of coronavirus infection cases.

The coming winter is likely to be a tough season for restaurant operators, which normally look forward to the busiest time of the year.

The survey also found that 92.9% of large companies do not plan to hold year-end or new year parties this winter. Of large companies, 75.7% said they held such parties last winter, but will not do so this time.

Meanwhile, 86.9% of small and midsize businesses have no plans to hold such parties.

The survey was conducted between Nov. 9 and Monday, with valid responses received from 10,059 companies.