The estimated number of foreign travelers to Japan plunged 98.9% in October from a year earlier to 27,400 for the 13th straight month of decline due to the global coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday.

However, it did mark the first time the number has exceeded the 20,000 level in seven months as the government has eased entry restrictions imposed on 159 countries and regions, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Visitors from Vietnam totaled 6,200, followed by 4,500 from China, 2,000 from South Korea and 1,400 from Thailand.

Since Oct. 1, a limited number of business travelers from around the globe have also been permitted to enter Japan under certain conditions.

The number of visitor arrivals includes expatriates and their families entering or re-entering Japan as well as international students. Aircrew and permanent residents were excluded.

