Tokyo reported a new daily record of 493 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, local media reported, amid growing concerns over a third wave of the virus in Japan.

The new record came a day after the capital reported 298 cases and surpassed the previous daily high of 472 cases set on Aug. 1.

On Tuesday, the number of newly confirmed cases nationwide came to 1,699, with six of the country’s 47 prefectures logging record-high daily figures.

The six prefectures included Ibaraki, with 55 new cases, Niigata and Nagano, with 33 and 24 cases, respectively, Kyoto and Hyogo, with 49 and 107 cases, and Oita, with 11 cases. Hyogo’s daily figure topped 100 for the first time.

Elsewhere in the country, the daily coronavirus count on Tuesday stood at 269 in Osaka Prefecture and 197 in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido. Tokyo and Osaka saw over 200 new cases for the first time in two days, while Hokkaido logged over 100 cases for the 13th straight day.

The total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities in the country rose to 1,933, with 14 new deaths reported, including four in Tokyo and two each in Hokkaido and Hyogo.

In the city of Niigata, 29 residents and a worker at a care home were found to be infected with the virus. Of the new cases in Kyoto, 32 were linked to a hospital or a care home for elderly people where cluster infections have been identified. In the city of Nagano, infections were confirmed for 11 visitors at an eating and drinking establishment where 13 infections had already been reported.

