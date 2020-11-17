U.S. technology giant Google LLC on Monday started offering forecasts of the spread of the new coronavirus in Japan.

The forecasts provide 28-day projections of the numbers of confirmed cases, deaths, patients who need to be hospitalized and other coronavirus-related information for the whole of Japan and for each of the country’s 47 prefectures.

Such projections are expected to help medical institutions and administrative authorities, for example, to draw up distribution plans of medical supplies and identify infection spreads at an early stage.

Google started offering COVID-19 forecasts in the United States in August. Japan became the second country to be covered. The company developed a new forecast model to reflect circumstances unique to Japan.

