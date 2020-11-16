The government will financially support shops and restaurants that are asked to shorten their business hours in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday.

Suga’s pledge came as local officials agreed to ask residents of Sapporo to refrain from nonessential outings following back-to-back days of record infections in the region.

In addition to Hokkaido, a popular tourist spot known for its cold temperatures and heavy snowfalls, Aichi Prefecture in central Japan is also looking to raise its coronavirus alert, while Tokyo, Osaka and other major cities continue to see high infection numbers.

Speaking at a meeting of the government’s coronavirus task force, the prime minister said 50 billion yen ($480 million) would be set aside for local authorities to hand out should they deem it necessary to cut business hours short.

Such calls would be made after discussions between local authorities and Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of economic revitalization, and be limited to specific areas and industries, Suga said.

The prime minister also said he would ask governors to consider making groups of more than five people or so ineligible for the government’s “Go To Eat” program, which is aimed at encouraging dining out at restaurants.

Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki and Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto agreed in an emergency meeting to urge the city’s residents to not travel to other areas of the island, with 189 new infections reported in the prefecture Monday.

Hokkaido has recently been experiencing a rapid rise in daily infections, with more than 200 cases reported on four consecutive days through Sunday. It reported a record 236 cases Thursday.

Sapporo is expected to raise its alert for the pandemic to the fourth level, the second highest of the five on the island’s coronavirus scale, which indicates a rapid surge in infections and a need to implement measures to avert a great burden being put on medical facilities.

Raising the level will enable authorities to request limits be placed on operational capacities of facilities that have failed to implement measures against the pandemic.

The island initially requested eateries and entertainment businesses in Sapporo’s Susukino nightlife district to refrain from operating between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., while pledging ¥200,000 per business that follows the request.

But local authorities now plan to expand the request to the entire city and call on eateries without proper virus prevention measures to refrain from opening.

Meanwhile, Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura said Monday his prefecture is considering raising its coronavirus alert after it saw over 100 daily infections for six straight days through Sunday.

“We don’t expect a downward trend” for the time being, he said at a news conference.

In total across Japan, record daily coronavirus cases were reported for three consecutive days through Saturday, with the figure hitting 1,737 on that day.

Despite a spike in cases, Suga has said the government will maintain its “Go To Travel” subsidy campaign to support domestic tourism.

The nationwide cumulative total stands at over 120,240 cases, including around 700 from the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February, with the death toll topping 1,900.

