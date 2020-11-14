The agriculture ministry said Friday that soon it will likely stop providing reward points under the government's Go To Eat campaign, which supports restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.

The budget for the reward program is reaching its limit, the ministry said. The supply of points, which are granted to diners who make reservations via booking websites, will run out at the end of next week at the earliest for some websites.

The ministry has earmarked ¥61.6 billion for the point program under the Go To Eat campaign. It started offering the points on Oct. 1. The cumulative number of people who booked restaurants using the program topped 50 million as of Wednesday, with points worth more than ¥40 billion given out.

Under the program, points worth ¥1,000 will be awarded for a dinner reservation and ¥500 for lunch. Points can be redeemed at any restaurant participating in the program.

The value of points granted per day stood above ¥1.7 billion recently, up sharply from an average of around ¥600 million soon after the start of the program. The points given out will be valid until the end of March. The points have been little used so far, a ministry official said.

The ministry has separately secured ¥86.8 billion for the distribution of premium meal vouchers, another program under the Go To Eat campaign. The vouchers, which are issued by prefectural governments, will continue to be given out for the time being, according to the ministry.

