The internal affairs ministry Thursday compiled the final proposal for a legal procedure making it easier to fight online slander.

The proposal makes it simpler to request the disclosure of information on perpetrators of online abuse. It is aimed at alleviating the burden on the victims when they demand compensation.

The ministry will make a final decision on the new procedure as early as this year after gathering public comments.

It will aim to submit a bill to revise a law on the limitation of internet service provider liability to the ordinary session of the Diet next year.

In order to sue for damages, victims of online abuse need to obtain information regarding the perpetrator’s name, address and IP address.

However, social media operators are reluctant to disclose such information voluntarily due to concerns over privacy. As a result, victims must file a separate suit to demand that information, increasing their burden.

Under the new procedure, victims can ask courts to order site operators to disclose IP addresses and other information, making it far easier to identify perpetrators.