Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he would travel to Japan next week, a trip that would make him the first world leader to meet in person with Yoshihide Suga since he became prime minister.

Morrison said bilateral talks would focus on boosting trade and suppressing the spread of COVID-19.

“I am honored to be first foreign leader to visit Japan to meet the new prime minister, following his appointment,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

The two leaders will also sign a new defense pact that would facilitate mutual visits by the Self-Defense Forces and the Australian military, the Australian Financial Review reported earlier this week.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement has been under negotiation for six years. The agreement is designed to lay out a legal framework to be applied to SDF and Australian military personnel who temporarily stay in each other’s territories.

Negotiations on the pact had been protracted due to Australia’s concerns that a member of its military might be sentenced to death in Japan if convicted of murder or other serious crimes committed in the country. Australia does not have the death penalty.

Australia, which has been increasingly vigilant against China’s vigorous maritime expansion in the Indo-Pacific region, apparently hopes to display its enhanced defense cooperation with Japan with the aim of containing Beijing’s moves.

After leaving Japan, Morrison will travel to Papua New Guinea for talks with Prime Minister James Marape.

Morrison said he would quarantine for two weeks on his return to Australia and will participate in the country’s Parliament via a video link.