Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with South Korea’s spy chief on Tuesday amid heightened tensions between the neighboring countries over a dispute concerning compensation for wartime labor.

Park Jie-won, director of the National Intelligence Service, is the highest-ranking South Korean official to meet with Suga since the prime minister took office in September.

Suga reiterated his call for Seoul to take the first step in returning to a “constructive relationship” with Tokyo, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul, often strained by differing views on wartime history, hit the lowest point in years following a South Korean Supreme Court ruling that four men be compensated for forced labor during Japan’s 1910-1945 rule over the Korean Peninsula.

Japan argues the 2018 ruling goes against a 1965 bilateral accord under which it provided financial aid to South Korea with the understanding that the issue of compensation was settled “completely and finally.”

In the roughly 25-minute meeting, Suga and Park agreed to work closely together to address threats from North Korea, with the prime minister stressing the importance of working together with mutual ally the United States, the ministry said.

Suga also asked for Seoul’s continued support in efforts to secure the return of Japanese nationals abducted by the North in the 1970s and 1980s.

Park’s visit from Sunday, apparently aimed at boosting dialogue between the countries, also included a meeting with Toshihiro Nikai, second-in-charge of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and one of the architects of Suga’s rise to power.