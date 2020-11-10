Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei rising above the 25,000 mark to hit a fresh 29-year high, tracking rallies on global markets after news that a coronavirus vaccine had shown 90 percent effectiveness.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 366.73 points, or 1.48%, from Monday to 25,206.57. The index rose to as high as 25,279.94, the highest intraday level since June 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 30.08 points, or 1.79%, at 1,711.98.

“Japanese stocks are seen rallying for the sixth straight session, after the U.S. market rocketed on news that a vaccine Pfizer and BioNTech are developing was 90% effective in protecting against COVID-19 infections,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

“It’s big news amid worries about the virus infection spreading in Europe and in the U.S.,” it said.

A cheaper yen was also supporting Japanese shares, analysts said.

The dollar fetched ¥105.10 in early Asian trade, against ¥105.31 in New York, but well up from ¥103.52 in Tokyo late Monday.

In New York, the bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 830 points or 2.95% to finish the day at 29,157.97.

With spiking coronavirus cases forcing millions of people worldwide to face new restrictions, news that a vaccine might be coming soon offered hope the economy could begin to return to normal in coming months.