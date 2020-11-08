Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for September.
Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from Oct. 28-29 Policy Board meeting.
SoftBank Group Corp. to release earnings for 1st half through September. In the quarter ended in June, SoftBank Group posted ¥1.26 trillion in net profit, up 11.9% from the same quarter last year, as it sold assets to strengthen its financial standing.
Tuesday
Cabinet Office to release monthly “economy watchers” survey for October.
Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for September.
Microsoft Corp.’s new Xbox console to be released.
Ticket refund process for postponed Tokyo Olympics to begin. Ticket holders unable to attend next year’s delayed Summer Games will be able to apply for refunds until Nov. 30. Refund applications for the Paralympics will be accepted from Dec. 1-21.
Thursday
Cabinet Office to release machinery orders for September.
Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 console to be released.
Nissan Motor Co. to release earnings for 1st half through September. Nissan, among other major automakers, reported losses in the April-June period due to the novel coronavirus after seeing its first full-year red ink in 11 years for the previous business year ended in March.
Friday
NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp., SoftBank Corp. to release iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini smartphone models.
Men’s World Cup table tennis competition to be held in Weihai, China, through Nov. 15.
Sunday
NASA to launch SpaceX craft with Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, three other astronauts aboard. The U.S. space agency will launch a spacecraft developed by private company SpaceX.