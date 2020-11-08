Crown Prince Akishino was formally declared first in line to the chrysanthemum throne on Sunday and vowed to fulfill his duties at a ceremony in Tokyo that had been postponed for seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his younger brother as crown prince to the people of Japan and the world at the Rikkoshi Senmei no Gi ceremony held in the morning at the Matsu no Ma stateroom of the Imperial Palace, more than a year after Naruhito ascended to the throne in May last year.

“I will carry out my duties by deeply acknowledging my responsibilities as crown prince,” the 54-year-old Akishino, dressed in an orange robe, said in front of the emperor and Empress Masako.

The ceremony was part of the Rikkoshi no Rei rite, which concludes a series of imperial succession rituals following the abdication in April last year of Emperor Akihito, 86, the father of the emperor and the crown prince and the first Japanese monarch to step down in over 200 years.

The crown prince was joined by his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, 54, in the rite held in front of some 50 guests, who wore face masks as a measure against the novel coronavirus.

In a congratulatory message called yogoto, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the crown prince has supported his brother and his father, while also taking up duties together with the crown princess.

“The people have revered the crown prince and the crown princess after seeing how they have shown kindness in their interactions with people, so it is a pleasure to see the Rikkoshi no Rei being held.”

The roughly 15-minute ceremony was initially planned for April 19, but was postponed after the government declared a state of emergency earlier that month over the global health crisis.

Invitations to the ceremony were sent to some 50 government officials, heads of local municipalities and foreign dignitaries, a significant reduction compared to the 350 guests expected before the virus outbreak.

In the palace’s Ho-o no Ma room, Crown Prince Akishino inherited an imperial sword passed down by crown princes as a symbol of status on this occasion.

In the afternoon, he will meet with the emperor and empress in the Choken no Gi ceremony following the proclamation.

The ceremonies, together referred to as Rikkoshi no Rei, follow the styles of the 1991 Rittaishi no Rei rites in which the current emperor was proclaimed crown prince and celebrated his new status with guests.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, court banquets and the signing of names at the Imperial Palace by the general public to celebrate the event were canceled.

Crown Prince Akishino is known as one of the outspoken members of the imperial family, often expressing his views on how the family should stand in modern times. The father of three is also known for his interest in animals and has researched the domestication of chickens, among other topics.

Recently, the crown prince has stayed in his residence as much as possible and has performed his duties online amid the pandemic. He has also received online briefings on the virus with his family.

The 1947 Imperial House Law states that only males in the paternal line can ascend to the throne, leaving only three heirs — Crown Prince Akishino, his 14-year-old son Prince Hisahito and the emperor’s uncle Prince Hitachi, 84.

Suga has said the government will begin to investigate measures to ensure stable succession in the shrinking imperial family following the proclamation ceremonies for the crown prince, as the Diet adopted a nonbinding resolution in 2017 requesting the government address the matter.

The number of imperial family members has been dwindling, with female members abandoning their imperial status after they marry commoners. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have a daughter, Princess Aiko, 18.

However, the government may shelve the matter given that public opinion on the issue remains divided, government sources have said.

The imperial succession last year also necessitated a change of gengō, or imperial era name, widely used in Japanese calendars, and a slew of ceremonies and rituals. The Reiwa Era began with Naruhito’s ascension.