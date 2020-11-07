A burger restaurant near Tokyo added the “Biden Burger” to its menu on Friday in anticipation of Democratic challenger Joe Biden winning the U.S. presidential race, even though it still remains too close to call.

The burger, which is the latest addition to the menu of “Tsunami,” an diner located near the U.S. Navy base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, is the creation of the shop’s 67-year-old owner Shigeru Iida and his wife Keiko, 60.

Using iconic foods from Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania as a reference, it features a patty covered with fried onions and mushrooms in melted cheese, and topped with coleslaw and potato chips.

The latter two ingredients also form the key fillings of a local Yokosuka sandwich roll known as “Potechipan,” as Pennsylvania is known as the biggest producer of potato chips in the United States.

Iida is adamant he will continue to sell the burger, priced at ¥1,980 ($19), regardless of the ultimate outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

The number of ballots cast by mail, which surged to the tens of millions amid worries about in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic, has led to a protracted vote counting process, leaving the winner of Tuesday’s election still up in the air.

“I have confidence (in this burger), which combines famous ingredients from both Yokosuka and Mr. Biden’s hometown. I hope many people will taste it,” Iida said.

The shop, which features a range of creatively-named hamburgers, already has an “Obama Burger” and “Trump Burger” on its menu.