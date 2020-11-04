South Korean intelligence chief Park Jie-won is considering visiting Japan early next week to hold talks with Japanese ruling party bigwig Toshihiro Nikai, party sources said Wednesday.

Talks between Park, head of the National Intelligence Service, and Hiroaki Takizawa, director of Cabinet intelligence, are also being arranged.

Park, a major politician, was a close aide to the late President Kim Dae-jung and has friendly relations with Nikai, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party.

During the visit, Park is expected to discuss how to find a breakthrough in efforts to improve the bilateral relationship that has worsened partly over the issue of wartime labor, as well as how to deal with North Korea after Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election.