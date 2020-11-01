Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release sales figures for October.
Tuesday
Culture Day national holiday.
Government to announce recipients of annual fall decorations.
Popular boy band Arashi to stream postponed concert at new National Stadium. A live event was planned for May to set the mood for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics but was postponed due to the pandemic. Arashi will suspend their activities next year.
Wednesday
Bank of Japan to release minutes of Sept. 16-17 Policy Board meeting.
9 types of commemorative ¥500 and ¥100 coins to mark Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to start to be exchanged at financial institutions.
Thursday
Nintendo Co. to release earnings for first half through September. The videogame-maker’s net profit for the April-June quarter soared more than sixfold to ¥106.48 billion, as the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home requests spurred demand for its Switch console and software.
Friday
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release household spending data for September.
Toyota Motor Corp. to release earnings for first half through September. As the novel coronavirus pandemic dented auto demand, Toyota’s net profit tumbled 74.3 percent from a year earlier to ¥158.84 billion in the first quarter through June. Toyota President Akio Toyota will hold a news conference to speak about the company’s latest outlook for the rest of the fiscal year.
World Boxing Organization flyweight title match between Japan’s Junto Nakatani and Giemel Magramo of Philippines to be held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
Sunday
Rikkoshi no rei ceremonies for the proclamation of Crown Prince Akishino to be held. The ceremonies will be held to celebrate his ascent to first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne after his brother Emperor Naruhito was enthroned in May last year. Initially scheduled for April, the ceremonies were delayed due to the pandemic.
15-day November Grand Sumo Tournament to start at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.