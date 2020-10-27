Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Tuesday urged the government to extend its Go To Travel campaign until next spring.

The proposed extension is part of Komeito’s proposals related to an envisioned third supplementary state budget for fiscal 2020 and the full budget for fiscal 2021 as the country continues to struggle amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The package of proposals was submitted by Tetsuo Saito, deputy leader of Komeito, to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The party called for the extension of the travel discount campaign until next year’s Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May and an increase in related state expenditures.

“We want to carry out the Go To Travel campaign while looking at the whole picture instead of ending it just because we run out of budget,” Suga told Saito.

Komeito’s Go To Travel-related proposals are apparently aimed at winning voter support for the party in the next election for the House of Representatives and the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election in 2021.

In the package, Komeito stressed the need for Tokyo, which was initially excluded from Go To Travel due to a spike in coronavirus infection cases there, and for disaster-afflicted areas that cannot accept tourists to be considered when compiling the budgets.

As coronavirus relief measures, the party also called for increasing extraordinary local revitalization grants and extending a special measure under an employment adjustment subsidy program.

Komeito also asked the government to make a tablet device available to each high school student.