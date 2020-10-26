Tokyo confirmed 102 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

Monday’s figure, based on 2,987 tests, came a day after Tokyo reported 124 new infections, pushing the cumulative number of cases reported in the capital over 30,000.

Of Monday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 27, followed by those in their 30s, at 22, and those in their 40s, at 20.

Nationwide on Sunday, 495 new cases were confirmed, while the death toll linked to the virus rose by six.

Of the 495 cases, Miyagi Prefecture saw 30 new infections — a record-high daily count for the prefecture.

All of the new patients were foreign nationals at a vocational school in Sendai.

Meanwhile, in Gunma Prefecture, one prefectural police officer belonging to the Oizumi Police Station tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of cases linked to that station to 10.