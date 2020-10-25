The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games’ organizing committee plans to begin accepting requests for ticket refunds from November, it was learned Saturday.

Tokyo Olympic ticket refunds are expected to become available from November for Olympics tickets and from December for Paralympics tickets, according to informed sources.

Some 4.48 million and 970,000 tickets have been sold for the Olympics and Paralympics, respectively.

The Tokyo Summer Games have been postponed by one year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets, originally sold for this year’s games, can be used for next year’s games in principle as the schedule and the venues will be maintained, but refunds will be offered for those who cannot make it to the postponed events.

It remains to be seen whether the venues will be able to accept spectators at the same levels as originally planned, even with coronavirus measures in place.