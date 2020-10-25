Extraordinary Diet session to be convened. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will deliver his policy speech at the opening. During the session running through Dec. 5, the opposition camp is expected to grill him over the government response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as a controversy over his refusal to allow certain scholars to join a government advisory body.
Nippon Professional Baseball’s annual amateur draft to be held in Tokyo.
Tuesday
Japanese and U.S. business leaders to hold two-day online conference.
Wednesday
Bank of Japan to hold two-day monetary policy meeting. The central bank will release forecasts of economic growth and inflation on Thursday. To counter the pandemic, its policymakers will likely discuss possible expansion of financial support for struggling companies.
Thursday
Official campaign to start for Tochigi gubernatorial election.
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to hold news conference.
Cabinet Office to release results of consumer confidence survey for October.
Katsuragi branch of Nara District Court to hand down ruling on Taku Hiraoka, 2014 Winter Olympics bronze medalist snowboarder, over charges he drove drunk and fled after causing a collision that left several people injured last year. Prosecutors sought a sentence of two years and six months in prison.
Friday
Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job-seekers for September.
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for September. The jobless rate hit 3 percent in August, the worst in more than three years, adding to concerns that the pandemic has continued to hurt businesses.
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for September.
Japan Tourism Agency to release figures on the number of foreign guests at accommodation facilities in September.
Honda Motor Co. to start selling Honda e, its first mass-market electric car.
Over 300 companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange to release earnings for fiscal first half through September. Analysts believe that performances remained sluggish in many industries due to the prolonged pandemic.
Saturday
Tokyo International Film Festival to open, run through Nov. 9.
Naoya Inoue to defend his WBA and IBF bantamweight titles against Australian challenger Jason Moloney in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sunday
Osaka to hold referendum on whether the city should become metropolis akin to Tokyo in 2025. Proponents say the reform would lead to cost-effective governance by eliminating duplication of work between the Osaka prefectural and city governments, while opponents argue politicians should now focus on addressing the pandemic. A similar plan was voted down in 2015.
Fall Tenno-sho horse race to be held at Tokyo Racecourse.