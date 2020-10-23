The Tokyo Metropolitan Government launched its own travel subsidy program Friday, offering Tokyoites discounts of ¥5,000 per person for a one-night stay costing ¥6,000 or more at hotels and inns in the capital.

The program can be used along with the national government’s Go To Travel campaign. In this case, accommodation-inclusive trips need to cost ¥9,000 or more. Amounts to be paid by users will be as low as ¥850.

The Tokyo program will also cover ¥2,500 of costs for single-day trips. The subsidy period will end at the end of March next year unless the program’s budget of ¥2 billion runs out.

About 750 registered agencies will sell subsided travel plans over the counter and through their websites.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike called on tour operators and participants to make efforts to prevent coronavirus infections, including washing their hands and wearing masks.