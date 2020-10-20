Russian military intelligence carried out cyberattacks targeting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics originally scheduled to be held this summer with the aim of disrupting the events, the British government said Monday.

Russia’s GRU engaged in the hostile cyber activity before the decision in March to postpone the games to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyber reconnaissance was carried out on organizers, sponsor firms and logistics services, the British government said. The details of the cyberattacks are not immediately known, nor is it clear whether the cyberattacks caused actual damage to the targeted entities.

According to the British government, the actions are “the latest in a campaign of Russian malicious cyber activity against the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Calling the Russian cyberattacks “cynical and reckless,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “We condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”

The United Kingdom will continue to work with its allies “to call out and counter future malicious cyberattacks,” he added.

The Tokyo Olympics are slated to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8 next summer, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.