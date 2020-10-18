Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of customs-cleared trade statistics for 1st half of fiscal 2020 and September. In focus is how much exports decreased in September from the year before after double-digit slumps for six straight months through August amid weak global demand due to the pandemic.
Tuesday
Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, or CEATEC, Asia’s largest electronics and information technology convention, to be held online through Friday. More than 300 companies, including Sony Corp. and Toshiba Corp., as well as organizations will introduce new products and technologies on the CEATEC 2020 Online website.
Empress Emerita Michiko to turn 86.
Wednesday
Japan Tourism Agency to release data on the number of foreigners visiting Japan in September. An estimated 8,700 foreign travelers visited in August, down 99.7 percent from a year earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic, but up from July’s 3,800 and a record-low 1,663 in May, as Japan relaxed travel restrictions for some countries.
Friday
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for September.
Princess Mako, niece of Emperor Naruhito, to turn 29. The elder daughter of Crown Prince Akishino has yet to make any official announcement about her planned marriage to boyfriend Kei Komuro since it was postponed for two years from the original wedding date in November 2018.
16th anniversary of the magnitude 6.8 Niigata-Chuetsu earthquake that killed 68 people.
Skate America, the first of six stops on the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, to be held in Las Vegas through Sunday.
Saturday
Memorial ceremony for Shigeru Yokota, whose daughter Megumi was kidnapped by North Korea in 1977 at the age of 13 and became an iconic figure of the abduction issue, to be held in Tokyo. Yokota died of natural causes at 87 in June after working for more than two decades with family members of other abduction victims in pressing the government to rescue their children and siblings, whom they believe are still living in North Korea.
Sunday
Gubernatorial elections in Toyama and Okayama prefectures to take place.