Nippon Steel Corp. is considering selling off its two automotive steel plants in the U.S. state of Indiana as part of global restructuring given a slump in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, a company source said Wednesday.
Because its partner ArcelorMittal S.A., which jointly owns a company running the two plants, has decided to sell its share to a U.S. steel-maker, the leading Japanese steel-maker is thinking of following suit, the source said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic dealing a fresh blow to an industry already struggling with fierce competition from Chinese rivals, Nippon Steel had already announced it will close a plant in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, by September 2023 to slash costs and improve profitability.
The planned massive restructuring to cut back domestic output will result in a reduction of Nippon Steel’s annual output capacity by around 5 million tons, while generating a profit of roughly ¥10 billion ($95 million), according to the company.
The world’s No. 3 steel producer is focusing more on growing overseas markets, and last year bought Indian steel-maker Essar Steel India Ltd. jointly with world No. 1 ArcelorMittal.
In Japan, output of crude steel in 2019 fell 4.8% to 99.28 million tons, the fifth straight yearly decline, dipping below the 100 million-ton threshold for the first time in 10 years, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.