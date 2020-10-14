A nuclear reactor damaged by the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami is all but certain to resume operations after the governor of the prefecture hosting the facility decided to give his blessing to its targeted 2022 restart, local officials said Wednesday.

Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai made the decision on Tohoku Electric Power Co.’s plan to reboot the No. 2 unit of its Onagawa nuclear plant and will formally announce his decision by the end of the year, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

By doing so, he would be the first governor of a disaster-hit prefecture to greenlight the restart of a nuclear reactor.

Murai has come to believe residents will support his stance after the Miyagi Prefectural Assembly adopted a plea asking for his consent at a panel meeting Tuesday and is set to approve it at a plenary session next week.

“When the plenary session shows its stance, I will make a decision upon hearing opinions of mayors of cities, towns and villages within the prefecture,” Murai said.

Tohoku Electric aims to restart the reactor in 2022 at the earliest, after completing anti-disaster work such as the construction of an 800-meter-long seawall at the plant.

The reactor cleared a national safety screening by the Nuclear Regulation Authority in February, becoming the second disaster-hit reactor to pass stricter safety standards imposed after the Fukushima nuclear crisis — the worst since the 1986 Chernobyl accident.