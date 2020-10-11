Tokyo confirmed 146 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the nation’s capital dropped below 200 after topping that figure for three days in a row. The number is based on 4,787 tests.

The capital’s cumulative tally stands at 27,715. The number of seriously ill patients was 24, unchanged from the previous day.

Of Sunday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 38, followed by those in their 30s, at 34, and those in their 40s, at 23.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed 681 new coronavirus cases, including 249 in Tokyo and a record 100 in neighboring Saitama Prefecture.

Three new coronavirus deaths were reported in the country. Two of them were in Osaka Prefecture, and the other was in the central prefecture of Aichi.

Saitama’s cases included 14 people linked to a theater company in the city of Saitama where the number of infections grew to 62.

The number of cases linked to a bar in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, rose by seven to 45.

