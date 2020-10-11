The government will help people access fertility treatment without having to quit their jobs, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Sunday.

The health ministry and the Cabinet Office will discuss ways to enable people to undergo fertility treatment while working, Tamura said on public broadcaster NHK.

It is also important to win the understanding of companies, he added.

Tamura said his ministry will cautiously consider the issue of health insurance coverage for fertility treatment.

If all treatment methods are to be covered by health insurance, a significantly large number of cases would be subject to financial aid, he said.

“A major issue is what part of treatment will be eligible for relief,” Tamura said.