Members of the public will be able to view the tuna auction at Tokyo’s iconic Toyosu wholesale food market again from Nov. 2 after a hiatus of around eight months.

The number of viewers will be reduced substantially to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and thorough antivirus measures will be taken, such as asking visitors to wear face masks and take their body temperatures.

The market in the capital’s Koto Ward will allow visitors to watch the sale from a dedicated area next to the auction site.

People seeking to watch the popular event will be required to make prior reservations, just like before the suspension of the viewing. The Tokyo metropolitan government, which oversees the market, will start accepting reservations on the website of the Tokyo central wholesale market or over the phone from 3 p.m. Friday for the auction viewing on Nov. 2 and for the rest of November.

Up to 27 people will be allowed to watch the auction each day. The maximum daily number will be less than a quarter of the limit that had been set before the viewing was halted in late February due to the virus outbreak.

The number of viewers in each group will be limited to three. The viewing will be held for around 30 minutes from 5:55 a.m.

The Tokyo government banned the entry of the general public into the market in late February to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

Sushi restaurants and shops at the market were allowed to reopen their doors to visitors in early June, but the ban on the tuna auction viewing from the dedicated area has been kept in place.