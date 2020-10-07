The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 142 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, a day after recording 177 cases.

The figure is based on just 1,039 tests in the capital.

The capital’s cumulative tally stands at 26,869. The number of seriously ill patients fell by one from the previous day to 24.

Out of Wednesday’s cases, 28 were in their 20s, 30 in their 30s and 27 in their 50s, representing the three largest age groups for new cases.

On Tuesday, a total of 500 infections were confirmed across Japan, while the total number of fatalities among infected people nationwide rose by seven, including three in Aichi Prefecture.

