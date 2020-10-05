A system glitch that led to the worst-ever all-day outage on the Tokyo bourse late last week was due to a memory breakdown in trading system hardware and a setting error, the bourse said Monday.

“The system was supposed to automatically switch in case of a hardware breakdown … but it did not work due to faulty memory,” said Yasuhiko Tamura, director of trading systems in charge of IT development at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

He added the cause of the failure is still being investigated.

The bourse revised the setting for automatic switching and confirmed that it is functioning.

It also said Monday it had set up a panel of outside directors to look into the cause of the system glitch and consider measures to prevent a recurrence.

The TSE held a news conference to explain the investigation into the glitch.

The bourse stopped trading of all listed shares for the whole of Oct. 1, the first all-day halt since 1999 when its trading system was fully computerized.

The bourse resumed normal trading the following day and is investigating the cause with Fujitsu Ltd., the developer of the TSE’s “Arrowhead” trading system.

