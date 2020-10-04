Highlights of Japan-related events for Oct. 5-11:
Monday
- Winner of 2020 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine to be announced.
Tuesday
- Winner of 2020 Nobel Prize in physics to be announced.
- Foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and India to meet in Tokyo. The talks between the top diplomats of the four major Indo-Pacific democracies will be the first ministerial-level multiparty conference hosted by Tokyo since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday
- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for August.
- Winner of 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry to be announced.
Thursday
- Official campaign to start for Okayama, Toyama gubernatorial elections.
- Bank of Japan to release quarterly Sakura Report on Japan’s regional economies following online meeting of bank’s regional branch managers.
- Cabinet Office to release monthly “economy watchers” survey for September.
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for August.
- Tokyo District Court to hold first hearing in trial of former senior bureaucrat Kozo Iizuka, indicted for negligent driving that caused two deaths and injured 10 others in Tokyo. Iizuka allegedly mistook the gas pedal for the brake and ran a red light, hitting and killing Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her daughter Riko, 3, who riding a bicycle, in April 2019. The incident has prompted renewed concerns about the fitness of elderly motorists as the population grays.
- Winner of 2020 Nobel Prize in literature to be announced.
- Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission to hold regular session of northern committee online.
- The U.S. women’s PGA championship to be held through Oct. 11 in Pennsylvania.
Friday
- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release household spending data for August. In July, household spending dropped a real 7.6 percent from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on consumption.
- Japanese men’s soccer team to take on Cameroon in friendly match in Utrecht, Netherlands.
- Recipient of 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to be announced.
Sunday
- Pride House Tokyo Legacy, information center for sexual minorities, to open ahead of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.