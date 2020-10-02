Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two men on defamation and other charges over distributing on the internet pornography videos they doctored so that the faces of actresses in the original videos were swapped with those of female celebrities, it was learned Friday.

Takumi Hayashida, a 21-year-old university student in Kumamoto, and Takanobu Otsuki, a 47-year-old system engineer in Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture, admitted to the charges, police sources said.

The suspects used an artificial intelligence technology called deep learning to produce so-called deepfake pornography videos.

The case is the first involving deepfake pornography videos handled by police in Japan.

Otsuki told the police that he wanted to be praised by others, the sources said.

Hayashida and Otsuki are suspected of uploading to websites between around December of last year and July this year a total of eight videos with the faces of four female celebrities inserted in place of those of the actresses in the original videos, defaming the four.

The two have distributed more than 400 such videos via websites. Hayashida operated a website that allows people to watch pornography videos for ¥300 per month, earning roughly ¥800,000 in about eight months, the sources said.

The MPD confirmed at the end of September that some 200 female celebrities have been victims of deepfake pornography.