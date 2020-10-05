Name: Cheung Si Wei Rachel

University: International Christian University

Faculty: College of Liberal Arts

Department: Department of Arts and Science

Year: Fourth

Country: China (Hong Kong)

It was serendipitous that I was able to enter International Christian University (ICU). This is a place that has liberty, warmth and rich academic resources for every single student on campus. I always feel a strong sense of belonging at ICU, and this feeling does not come to me in other places. Every student and professor, who have different backgrounds and are influenced by various cultures, treat each other with genuine equality and have strong bonds to one another. On campus, students and professors communicate in different languages daily. I feel like there are no boundaries of age, nationality, race or ethnicity; everyone is involved in conversations and committed to open discussions. Moreover, ICU gives unqualified support to students, ranging from scholarships and extracurricular activities to information about companies and graduate programs.

Students being bilingual or even multilingual might be one of the most recognizable features of ICU. It is a daily sight to see a Japanese student talking with a European student in English, and an American student communicating with a South Asian student in Japanese or another language. I really appreciate how ICU puts effort into developing this multilingual environment, and I have improved in my English as well as my Japanese in this environment, too.

In addition, one of the things I love most about ICU is that it emphasizes academics and teaches students about the responsibility of being a global citizen. With unstable political situations in the world and tensions between various countries, I believe that ICU has to remain impartial and focus on the delivery of knowledge. At the same time, while giving us students the freedom to express our opinions about what is happening around the globe, ICU has taught us that we are global citizens, that we are responsible for our actions and our thoughts, and that we should hope for a better world regardless of our nationality, race or ethnicity. I have learned not only about my field of interest, but also about the need for responsibility and a willingness to contribute to the world.

