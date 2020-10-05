With an aim to foster human resources capable of working in international organizations and international cooperation sectors, a new master’s program on international cooperation within the Graduate School of Global Studies is currently under development at Sophia University.

Since its foundation, Sophia University has seen many talented graduates move into the field of international cooperation. In 2015, the university established the Sophia University Human Resources Center for International Cooperation, where experienced staff and professors have been working to develop global human resources.

In the modern world, it is not possible for a single country to solve diversified global challenges. Instead, countries and organizations need constant cooperation in addressing these challenges. To solve such challenges and promote sustainable peace and further development in the global economy, society and education, international cooperation is an indispensable element.

This program aims to develop skilled individuals that will play central roles in tackling global issues with solutions at the forefront of the international cooperation fields, including governments, companies and international organizations.

Mainly targeted to those who are working or want to work in the field of international cooperation, the classes will be flexibly conducted in the evenings, Saturdays or intensively.

As options, the program also offers a one-year course at the earliest, as well as a long-term course that allows students to stay three years while paying just two years of tuition.

The program will include classes on the roles and functions of international organizations and private sectors, specialized subjects on peace building and international politics, as well as courses by experts who have an extensive career background in international cooperation. Additionally, there will be overseas training at international organizations.

Many of the classes are taught in English so that non-Japanese speakers will be able to obtain the degree.

The program is scheduled to launch in the spring semester of 2021, admitting 10 students.

Download the PDF of this Top Global Universities in Japan