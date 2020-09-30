  • A group of plaintiffs demanding compensation for the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant accident rally in Sendai on Wednesday prior to the Sendai High Court ruling that held the state responsible. | KYODO
Sendai – The Sendai High Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling ordering the state and the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to pay damages to people who evacuated from Fukushima Prefecture or nearby prefectures following the March 2011 Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant accident.

The ruling ordered the state and Tepco to pay a total of ¥1.01 billion to 3,550 of some 3,650 plaintiffs, extended from the Sendai District Court ruling that said a total of ¥500 million must be paid to about of 2,900 of the plaintiffs.

The ruling was the first to be handed down by a high court among some 30 group lawsuits filed nationwide in which the government and Tepco were found liable and ordered to pay damages over the nuclear crisis.

