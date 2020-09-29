The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Tuesday it had confirmed 212 new cases of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, after reporting 78 infections a day earlier.

People in their 20s made up the largest proportion of the group, at 52, while those in their 30s and 40s totaled 72, the metropolitan government said, adding that 2,408 tests were conducted.

The total number of infections in the capital was 25,547 as of Tuesday, while there were 23 severely ill patients in Tokyo. Japan confirmed a total of 302 infections a day earlier, and 11 deaths were reported nationwide, including six in Tokyo.

At the Tokyo Metropolitan Hiroo Hospital in Shibuya Ward, 10 patients and six workers, including a doctor, have tested positive for the virus by Monday. Their infection routes are unclear.

The hospital has stopped the admission of new patients.

