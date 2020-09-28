Japan’s space agency said Monday it aims to engage from around the mid-2030s in lunar exploration using water extracted from the moon’s ice deposits as fuel.

Using the water-derived fuel is expected to cut costs compared with transporting fuel from Earth. While liquid water does not exist on the moon’s surface, past research suggests there may be ice in a crater near the lunar south pole, which has never been exposed to sunlight.

Japan plans to work with the United States in building a lunar orbit space station, called Gateway, in the 2020s and constructing by around 2035 a fuel factory at the lunar south pole.

The fuel will be used for a reusable spacecraft able to carry four astronauts to and from the Gateway and travel up to 1,000 kilometers on the moon, according to Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) officials.

Water fuel, which has already been used as rocket propellant, is created by first splitting water into its components of oxygen and hydrogen. Energy is created by recombining them.

The spacecraft that will allow astronauts to explore the lunar surface is planned to carry between two to four people. Since the moon has weak gravity, it will travel by hopping across the surface instead of using wheels.

According to JAXA’s estimates, 37 tons of water will be necessary for a trip to and from the Gateway, while 21 tons will be needed for each surface exploration trip. The agency believes it would be cheaper to use fuel created with the moon’s water than bringing water from Earth if five to seven manned exploration trips are made.

Other countries including India and the United States are intent on analyzing the water resources on the moon. China, which has already landed an unmanned spacecraft on the lunar surface, is planning to send a probe later this year to the moon to collect soil samples.

The science ministry plans to request a record high ¥280 billion for JAXA in its budget request for next fiscal year. The amount is far lager than some ¥190 billion earmarked for JAXA in the past 10 years.

The budget includes funds for working with the U.S. in the Gateway lunar orbit space station project.

