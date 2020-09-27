Chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp. has decided to postpone its plan to go public on Oct. 6 as heightened U.S.-China tensions have clouded its business outlook and raised concern that demand for its shares to be traded on the Tokyo bourse may not be as strong as expected, sources said Sunday.

The initial public offering by Kioxia, formally known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp., had been expected to become this year’s largest in Japan with an estimated ¥1.5 trillion ($14 billion) in market capitalization.

Kioxia has yet to decide on a rescheduled date for listing its shares, according to the sources.

The postponement came after the United States tightened the screws on China, restricting exports to China’s Huawei Technologies Co. due to security concerns. Kioxia, a major maker of flash memory chips for PCs and smartphones, is a supplier to Huawei.

The chipmaker was due to announce its offering price on Monday.

Kioxia posted a net profit of ¥1.7 billion in the three months to June on sales of ¥267.5 billion.

Struggling Toshiba Corp. sold its chip-making unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital in 2018.